Tesla CEO Elon Musk calls coronavirus panic ‘dumb’

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk criticized the panic over coronavirus outbreak and took to Twitter to express his views on late Friday. He tweeted: “coronavirus panic is dumb.”

The tweet gathered nearly 800,000 likes and around 185,000 retweets.

People reacted on Twitter over the business mogul’s comment, with Twitterati started taking a jibe on him for not being serious about the coronavirus pandemic.

A user tweeted (Elie Mystal): “I'm sure it seems like that from SPACE. All you can see is a blue marble with some interchangeable profit centers on it.”

A user wrote(Hathaway): “I was a nurse for 35+ years, the concern is real, the virus is real and spreading. deaths are happening. The lack of intelligent information, attention to detail and planning by the present administration has caused a sense of panic in people. Your opinion isn't helpful.”

Another user commented: “I mean I guess if you're a billionaire and don't have to worry about dying.”

Companies across Silicon Valley including Apple and Google have taken various precautionary measures to combat the virus that includes allowing their employees to work from home. Plans for several events including annual tech events have been called off due to the virus. While Tesla has not declared anything so far.