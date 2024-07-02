Texol Lubritech FZC, a foreign material subsidiary of Gandhar Oil Refinery India, has bagged an order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) PJSC, UAE.

Texol Lubritech FZC will manufacture, package, label, and supply products to ADNOC distribution on a contractual basis.

Founded in 1971, ADNOC is a leading diversified energy group, wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi government. The three-year contract forecasts estimated annual value of $45 million (₹375 crore).

Aslesh Parekh, promoter and Joint Managing Director, Gandhar Oil Refinery India, said the agreement highlights the company’s capability to deliver high-quality products and services on a large scale.

The partnership with ADNOC will strengthen the company’s presence in West Asia and pave the way for future growth and collaboration, he said.

Established in 2017, Texol Lubritech FZC operates out of its Sharjah plant in the United Arab Emirates. It manufactures white oils, petroleum jelly, lubricants and transformer oils, primarily for overseas markets including the GCC, Africa, and West Asian regions.

Gandhar Oil Refinery India has over 440 products primarily across the personal care, healthcare and performance oils, lubricants, and process and insulating oils divisions under the ‘Divyol’ brand. The products are used as ingredients by leading Indian and global companies in the manufacture of end products for the consumer, healthcare, automotive, industrial, power, and tyre and rubber sectors. The white oil market is the fastest growing segment in the speciality oils sector.

