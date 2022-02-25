Texport to set up apparel manufacturing facility at Siricilla

Texport Industries Private Ltd (TIPL), a Bengaluru-based garments manufacturing company, will set up an apparel manufacturing facility at the Apparel Park at Siricilla in Telangana.

The company, which will come up on a seven-acre plot, will install 800 machines and employ 1,600 people in the next three years.

Handlooms and Textiles Commissioner Shailaja Ramaiyer and TIPL Managing Director Narendra D. Goenka signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard.

The 44-year-old company is one of the first companies to export garments from India. With an aggregate capacity of 6,000 machines, it produces over 1.6 million garments a month from 19 facilities across the country. The firm, which employs over 15,000 people, has an annual turnover of ₹620 crore.

“The company will add another 200 machines and 400 employees more at the facility,” a Government official has said.

“For the first time in the country, export-oriented garment manufacturing units are coming up in a Built-to-Suit park,” he said.