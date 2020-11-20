Texpreneurs urged to share their achievements in #INDIAFORSURE platform

Indian Texpreneurs’ Federation (ITF) has appealed to the entrepreneurs in the textile value chain to share their achievements in the just-launched #INDIAFORSURE platform.

“Entrepreneurs can share their achievements with a focus on SURE (Stable, sUstainable, Reliable and Ethical)” said Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor, ITF, adding “and the information would be shared on leading social media platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram”.

On the need for such an exercise, he said “textile entrepreneurs and clusters need a strong platform to connect with a global audience. Fashion brands and international buyers have started to evince interest in sourcing fashion goods from India. This, therefore, would be the right time to establish the platform and showcase our manufacturing capability with SURE as a base.”

It may be recalled that ITF had about three months back launched the “India for SURE” initiative. This work is in progress.

The textile and apparel sector in India is highly diversified. The industry has strength across the textile value chain from fibre, yarn, fabric, home textiles to apparels.

ITF envisions to showcase the achievements, stories of change through this platform. “Our members have shared their achievements. We are appealing to textile entrepreneurs across the country to share their journey and special achievements. This would provide an opportunity to cross learn for many others in the industry,” he said.