Texpreneurs urged to share their achievements in #INDIAFORSURE platform

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Indian Texpreneurs’ Federation (ITF) has appealed to the entrepreneurs in the textile value chain to share their achievements in the just-launched #INDIAFORSURE platform.
“Entrepreneurs can share their achievements with a focus on SURE (Stable, sUstainable, Reliable and Ethical)” said Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor, ITF, adding “and the information would be shared on leading social media platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram”.
On the need for such an exercise, he said “textile entrepreneurs and clusters need a strong platform to connect with a global audience. Fashion brands and international buyers have started to evince interest in sourcing fashion goods from India. This, therefore, would be the right time to establish the platform and showcase our manufacturing capability with SURE as a base.”
It may be recalled that ITF had about three months back launched the “India for SURE” initiative. This work is in progress.
The textile and apparel sector in India is highly diversified. The industry has strength across the textile value chain from fibre, yarn, fabric, home textiles to apparels.
ITF envisions to showcase the achievements, stories of change through this platform. “Our members have shared their achievements. We are appealing to textile entrepreneurs across the country to share their journey and special achievements. This would provide an opportunity to cross learn for many others in the industry,” he said.
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
The focus on nutritional food and accessibility amid the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted people in the ...
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...