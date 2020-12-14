Texprocil elects new Chairman, Vice-Chairman

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
MK Patodia and Sunil Patwari have been elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council of India, at the 66th Annual General Meeting held early this month.
The AGM was held in a hybrid virtual model with members attending it online and offline.
Speaking at the AGM, outgoing Chairman Dr KV Srinivasan said the entire world came under the grip of a spreading pandemic, the like of which has not been seen since the pandemic of the ‘Spanish flu’ that affected about one-third of the global population, a hundred years ago.
The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic has ripped through not only the Indian textile and clothing sector but almost all the sectors of the Indian economy, whether manufacturing or services.
“As I demit office, and hand over the charge to my successor, I cannot help imagine a ‘New World’ taking shape where a thrust on technology is changing the way we think and do our businesses. The emergence of e-commerce and it’s growing market share is a case in point,” he said.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...