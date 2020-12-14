News

Texprocil elects new Chairman, Vice-Chairman

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

MK Patodia and Sunil Patwari have been elected as Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council of India, at the 66th Annual General Meeting held early this month.

The AGM was held in a hybrid virtual model with members attending it online and offline.

Speaking at the AGM, outgoing Chairman Dr KV Srinivasan said the entire world came under the grip of a spreading pandemic, the like of which has not been seen since the pandemic of the ‘Spanish flu’ that affected about one-third of the global population, a hundred years ago.

The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic has ripped through not only the Indian textile and clothing sector but almost all the sectors of the Indian economy, whether manufacturing or services.

“As I demit office, and hand over the charge to my successor, I cannot help imagine a ‘New World’ taking shape where a thrust on technology is changing the way we think and do our businesses. The emergence of e-commerce and it’s growing market share is a case in point,” he said.

