The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council has launched the General Certificate of Conformity (GCC) programme along with Control Union for the traceability of Indian farm cotton to boost exports and track cotton down the value chain.

Sustainability and traceability of cotton fibre has become one of the main criterias to tap the overseas market.

More than 50 companies have already registered for the programme and GCC certificates are currently being issued to them, said Texprocil.

At Texprocil’s 68th foundation day event in Mumbai, newly elected Chairman Sunil Patwari said the council has emerged as the international face of Indian cotton textiles besides creating a vibrant platform for facilitating Indian exports worldwide.

Texprocil was the first export promotion council set up in independent India in 1954.

Stressing on sustainability, circularity and traceability, Patwari said the traceability of cotton fibre is now an essential and mandatory parameter for export of value-added cotton textile products to developed markets.

During the foundation day celebrations, Texprocil released a new logo for the GCC programme, which was launched by Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner.