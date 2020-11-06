Textile Commissioner reopens document submission window for TUFS

The Office of the Textile Commissioner has reopened a window for online submission of documentation for subsidy claims under the previous versions of the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) scheme.

In a public notice, the Textile Commissioner stated that the Competent Authority has decided to reopen window from November 23 to December 5, 2020 for uploading six prescribed documents in the i-TUFS software in respect of the cases under previous versions of TUFS such as MTUFS, RTUFS and RRTUFS.

The government has advised that only those lending agencies who have lodged/submitted at least one pending online subsidy claim for release will be able to upload the documents in i-TUFS software.

The prescribed documents include the term-loan sanction letter, actual amount disbursed against the sanctioned term loan amount and date-wise disbursal of amount, reporting formats, ECN certificate, subsidy calculation sheet based on actual disbursement and undertaking of the lending agency.

“Since sufficient advance notice is available to all lending agencies, it is expected that all-out efforts will be made by the banks to prepare in advance for uploading the mandatory documents and once the window is made operational from November 23, legible copies of all relevant documents will be uploaded in time,” the notice stated.