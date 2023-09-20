Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh gets a facelift, after being operational for seven years after spending ₹170 crore on infrastructure. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation will inaugurate this airport on September 24 .

Tezu Airport is a domestic airport located in the town of Tezu which operates through a single runway. The airport is developed on 212 acres of land, and is capable of handling operations for ATR 72 type of aircraft. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) undertook the development and upgradation work to operationalize Tezu Airport at the request of the State government.

The works undertaken for ₹170 crore includes the extension of the runway (1500m x 30m) and the construction of a new apron for 02 nos. ATR 72 type aircraft, construction of a new terminal building and a fire station cum ATC Tower.

Teju airport was operationalised in 2018 under the RCS UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airport is currently connected to Dibrugarh, Imphal & Guwahati through regular scheduled flights by Alliance Air and Flybig Airline.

Capacity expansion

This allows expansion of airport capacity to handle more traffic and ensure better connectivity of the north eastern region with the rest of the country. It also boosts tourism, trade and employment generation and promote infrastructure development and economic growth of the region.

Tezu is a small town located on the banks of the Lohit River and is the headquarters of Lohit District of Arunachal Pradesh.