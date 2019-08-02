Thai Airways plans to increase traffic from India

The official flag carrier airline of Thailand, Thai Airways International plans to increase traffic from India to two million this year, leading to 10 million by 2030.

The current fleet includes Boeing 777-200 on weekdays and 777-300/ 777-300 ER on weekends. Thai Airways operates 300 direct flights between India and Thailand. Over the last 15 years, Thai Airways has served 1.1 million passengers from Bengaluru to over 60 destinations across the world through its network.

Thai ambassador, Chutinthorn Gongsakdi speaking at an event organised on the occasion of the completion of 15 years in Bengaluru, said B777 was a commercial success for the airline. He said that his country is working with other Asian ambassador friends to start first direct flight between India-Vietnam and India-Philippines.