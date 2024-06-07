Buoyed by their massive success in the Lok Sabha elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and Congress are set to further consolidate their alliance for the upcoming State Assembly elections, aiming to keep the BJP out of power.

Speaking in her hometown of Baramati, NCP (Pawar) MP Supriya Sule revealed that Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi have been discussing future political plans. These discussions come amid political buzz in the State that the BJP might seek Uddhav Thackeray’s support at the centre, , potentially allowing him a larger role in the BJP-Sena alliance in Maharashtra.

Sule emphasised that the NCP (Pawar) will contest all elections, from local panchayats to sugar mills and urged party workers to gear up for the State polls. Both Sule and Sharad Pawar have indicated they will not welcome rebel leader Ajit Pawar back into the party fold.

NCP incoming

NCP (Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar mentioned that many MLAs who joined Ajit Pawar’s revolt are now eager to return to Sharad Pawar. “MLAs coming back to the party fold is not just talk; you will see action in the next few days,” he told the media. Rohit added that MLAs should make their move within the next 15 days, warning that those who delay may miss their chance.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will maintain its momentum in the State Assembly polls. He stated that all three alliance partners will demonstrate their strength and keep the BJP out of power.

BJP turmoil

Meanwhile, the BJP is in turmoil. State BJP leaders have urged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to resign from the State cabinet. Accepting the party’s humiliating defeat in the polls, Fadnavis has requested party leaders to release him from his Deputy Chief Minister role so he can focus on rebuilding the party for the State elections.