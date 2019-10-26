The CEO reading list: October 26, 2019

The whistle-blower returns

The Infosys stock was battered by over 15 percent this week, with SEBI beginning a probe after a group of ‘ethical employees’ complained to the company’s Board and the SEC about alleged unethical top management conduct which included artificially boosting profit numbers. SEBI also plans to investigate insider trading in the stock ahead of this disclosure.

Hot talent

TCS plans to move away from campus hiring to using a national entrance test to sniff out hot talent in emerging technologies.

Upward march continues

Many economic indicators may be sinking, but India continues its upward march in the World Banks Ease of Doing Business rankings. Most of the improvement came from process changes in resolving insolvency, trading across borders and issuing construction permits.

Still growing

In the slowdown, one business that’s regularly exceeding its targets is food delivery, with Swiggy already smashing its 2020 target.

Distribution shift

With trade channels hit by a liquidity crunch, FMCG makers are looking to go direct.

Merc booming

Mercedes Benz appears quite happy with its India operations with sales staying ahead of the 10,000 mark for the fifth year.

On time

Go Air and IndiGo fared best on on-time performance in September

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan