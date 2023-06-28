V Vishnu Namboothiri, founder of Brahmins Foods, who established a flourishing curry powder business from humble beginnings, died at Thodupuzha on Tuesday night at a private hospital. He was 68.

When Namboothiri ventured into the curry powder business 36 years ago, the competition was not as intense as it is today. He started a production unit adjacent to his house in 1987 by employing two women. He was the venture’s first salesperson, plying his goods on his bicycle in Thodupuzha town and nearby areas. But business did not pick up immediately ashome-made masalas were more popular back then.

However, the products attracted more and more customers thanks to their focus on taste and quality, and Namboothiri decided to borrow money from banks to expand the business by installing two grinding machines. Soon, the brand emerged as a local favourite with its ‘pure vegetarian’ positioning. The entrepreneur graduated to a two-wheeler and, later, min vans and trucks to market his products both in the domestic market and overseas as well.

Today, Brahmins Foods has a customer base across West Asia, Europe, Canada, the US and Australia, among other places, boasting more than 100 kinds of food products including ready-to-cook preparations that go to millions of households. Namboothiri established manufacturing units at the Kinfra Industrial Park in Nellad and earmarked a generous portion of his profit for charity.

Besides curry powders, the company introduced a range of pickles, breakfast items, and millet products. It retails 9,300 tonnes of food products per annum. Recently, Wipro Consumer Care acquired Brahmins Foods.

Namboothiri is survived by his wife, Manjari, son Sreenath Vishnu (MD Brahmins Foods), and daughter Satya Vishnu (Director).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit