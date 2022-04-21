The Daily Dose: April 21, 2022

# Stretched supply chains, get worse: The already stretched global supply chain crisis is all set to get worse. With Chinese ports operating at bare minimum capacity due to the Covid-related restrictions imposed by the government, disruption in the movement of goods is expected to reach alarming proportions.

# Mangoes headed to US: Export of Indian mangoes had been restricted by the US since 2020 as the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and US Department of Agriculture inspectors were unable to visit India for inspections of the processing facilities due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

# Masks return: After Gurugram (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh), the Delhi government on Wednesday made masks compulsory in the National Capital Territory, in view of rising Covid cases. A set of new guidelines will also be issued for schools, failure to adhere to which would lead to penalties.

# Maharashtra keeps an eye: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the State government is keeping a close watch on the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra against the backdrop rise in the number of patients in Delhi and other States.

# Post-pandemic recovery: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that there is an urgent need for coordinated action across countries to not only enable swift post-pandemic recovery, but also to build resilience to future shocks as she attended the G20 Emerging Market Economies meeting here.