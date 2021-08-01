The daily dose: August 1, 2020

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
# A year after Unlock 3, anxiety and fear haunt businesses in India, as Covid-19 linked uncertainties shake the confidence of traders, retailers, small businesses, restaurant owners and mall operators alike. And this, despite a slew of festivals being round the corner.
The devastating impact of the two Covid-19 waves and the threat of a third have created liquidity issues, eroded demand and made it unviable for many.
Read more: Year after Unlock 3: Anxiety still grips traders; no festival cheer
# Interestingly, the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has now allowed companies to spend their CSR funds for Covid vaccination in a bid to boost the world’s largest inoculation drive. However, this comes with a rider that any such spends on employees and their families will not be treated as an eligible Corporate Social Responsibility activity.
Read more: Covid jabs to be treated as CSR activity
# Kerala still on the watch. The State reported 20,624 new Covid cases on Saturday when 1,67,579 samples were tested at a test positivity rate (TPR) of 12.31 per cent. Malappuram (3,474), Thrissur (2,693), Palakkad (2,209) Kozhikode (2,113) and Ernakulam (2,072) shared most numbers in what has now become a persisting trend.
Read more: Kerala records 20,624 Covid cases, TPR at 12.31%
# Add to Covid concerns, now Maharashtra reports its first case of Zika virus infection in the Pune district. Until now, Zika has been reported only in Kerala. The State Health Department in a press statement stated that the Zika virus-infected patient was detected in Belsar village in Purandar block.
Read more: Maharashtra reports first Zika virus case
# And worryingly, the resurgence in Covid-19 cases has spurred US employers to backtrack on return-to-office plans and institute vaccination requirements for on-site workers.
Read more: How return-to-office policies are shifting with US virus surge
