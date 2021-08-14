The daily dose: August 14, 2021

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
# Against the backdrop of Onam and concerns of the rising Covid graph thereafter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to visit Kerala on August 16 to review the Covid-19 situation. He is also likely to visit Guwahati in Assam on August 17 to hold a review meeting there.
Read more: Health minister to visit Kerala on Aug 16, Assam on Aug 17
# As hinted two months ago by Wockhardt founder Khorakiwala to Business Line, the drugmaker is set to produce 62 crore doses of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light. It has inked an agreement with Dubai-based Enso Healthcare (part of Enso Group), RDIF’s coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India.
Read more: Wockhardt to produce Sputnik V and Sputnik Light
# Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid-19 vaccine has received the approval to carry out Phase-2/3 clinical trials, according to the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).
Read more: Bharat Bio intranasal vaccine gets nod for Phase 2/3 clinical trials
# Also on Bharat Biotech - Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has begun the supply of the Covaxin drug substance to them to help step up output of the vaccine.
Read more: IIL begins supply of Covaxin drug substance to Bharat Bio
# Mumbai recorded the first death from the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. A 63-year-old woman, who passed away on July 27, is reported to be Mumbai’s first death due to Delta Plus.
The woman had tested positive for Covid on July 21 and had several comorbidities, including diabetes, according to officials.
Read more: Mumbai records first death due to Delta Plus
# Raising concerns over the gender gap in Covid-19 vaccine administration, the NCW has written to all States and UTs to take measures to ensure that women are not left behind in the vaccination drive.
Read more: NCW asks States to take measures to bridge gender gap in Covid-19 vaccination
# High levels of chronic disease in India, such as diabetes and hypertension, helped stoke the brutal coronavirus waves that hit the world’s second-most populous nation during the pandemic, researchers say.
The findings from one of the few large-scale studies of Covid-19 in India showed patients from the southern district of Madurai had a higher risk of dying than those in China, Europe, South Korea and the U.S., even though 63 per cent of those tested were asymptomatic.
Read more: India’s chronic disease burden helped fuel Covid’s brutal waves
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...