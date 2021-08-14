The daily dose: August 14, 2021

# Against the backdrop of Onam and concerns of the rising Covid graph thereafter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to visit Kerala on August 16 to review the Covid-19 situation. He is also likely to visit Guwahati in Assam on August 17 to hold a review meeting there.

# As hinted two months ago by Wockhardt founder Khorakiwala to Business Line, the drugmaker is set to produce 62 crore doses of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light. It has inked an agreement with Dubai-based Enso Healthcare (part of Enso Group), RDIF’s coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India.

# Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid-19 vaccine has received the approval to carry out Phase-2/3 clinical trials, according to the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

# Also on Bharat Biotech - Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has begun the supply of the Covaxin drug substance to them to help step up output of the vaccine.

# Mumbai recorded the first death from the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. A 63-year-old woman, who passed away on July 27, is reported to be Mumbai’s first death due to Delta Plus.

The woman had tested positive for Covid on July 21 and had several comorbidities, including diabetes, according to officials.

# Raising concerns over the gender gap in Covid-19 vaccine administration, the NCW has written to all States and UTs to take measures to ensure that women are not left behind in the vaccination drive.

# High levels of chronic disease in India, such as diabetes and hypertension, helped stoke the brutal coronavirus waves that hit the world’s second-most populous nation during the pandemic, researchers say.

The findings from one of the few large-scale studies of Covid-19 in India showed patients from the southern district of Madurai had a higher risk of dying than those in China, Europe, South Korea and the U.S., even though 63 per cent of those tested were asymptomatic.

