The daily dose: August 16, 2021

# World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan says that there is no way to predict with certainty, whether and when there could be a third wave. “What we will see is a continuing transmission state with localised ups and downs in places as the virus moves through a population looking for more people to infect... I don’t anticipate that we will get another wave like the second,”she told Business Line.

# Taking the conversation further, Dr Swaminathan gives us insights on a host of issues, from breakthrough infections and different delivery systems like nasal and intradermal vaccines being developed by Indian companies to the progress on Bharat Biotech and Sputnik V’s approval for emergency authorisations.

# Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is in Kerala today. The State has been witnessing a surge in new infections accounting for 51.5 per cent of those reported on Saturday in the country.

# Meanwhile, as many as 12 States in the country, including Kerala, have a weekly test positive rate (TPR) of over 2 per cent, which is the national average. A week ago, only 10 States reported a TPR higher than the national average, which was higher at 2.4 per cent.

# Opening up in maximum city: All public gardens, playgrounds, chowpatties and beaches in Mumbai will now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm, in fresh relaxations of Covid-19 restrictions, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Monday.

# And internationally, big Wall Street banks have started enforcing stricter mask and vaccine requirements for staff, sometimes communicating them behind the scenes, in an effort to combat Covid-19 infections in their offices while avoiding a fierce national debate about individual rights, sources at the banks and consultants who work with them told Reuters.