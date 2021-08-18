News

The daily dose: August 18, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta August 18 | Updated on August 18, 2021

# A medical alert has gone out from the World Health Organization on falsified Covishield, identified in Africa and South-East Asia. Covishield is Serum Institute’s version of AstraZeneca-OxfordUniversity Covid-19 vaccine.

# A day after Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed satisfaction over Covid-19 containment in Kerala, the test positivity rate (TPR) bounced back to breach 15 per cent yet again to reach 15.48 per cent after 21,613 new cases were detected.

# A look at vaccine hesitancy in India, as compared to the US....

# A study by the ICMR on Covid-infected individuals in Chennai found that the prevalence of B.1.617.2 (Delta variant) "was not different between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups." But the vaccinated group saw less deaths, it adds.

# No vaccination, no service, in New York! People dining indoors at New York City’s restaurants, browsing its museums or sweating in its gyms had to show proof on Tuesday that they were at least partially inoculated against Covid-19 as the city began the nation’s largest effort yet to exclude the unvaccinated from public places.

