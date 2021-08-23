The daily dose: August 23, 2021

# Starting with some developments from China – on Covid-19, Delta and a hard lockdown. It’s been just over a month, and China has once again squelched Covid-19, bringing its local cases down to zero.

It was more difficult this time, even though the leaders of the world’s most populous nation used the same playbook they followed to quell more than 30 previous flare-ups. The arrival of the more infectious delta variant has raised the stakes, as the pathogen refines its ability to escape curbs and flout vaccination. It’s unclear how long the victory will last.

# Meanwhile, India’s graph hovers at the same level. The country reported 30,948 new cases on Sunday, with 403 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am.

# From the States, test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala relented on Sunday to 16.41 per cent after the two previous days saw the matric hovering well above 17 per cent. The daily new Covid cases slumped to 10,402 apparently due to Onam festival-induced sluggishness in collections of samples and sent for testing at 63,406.

# And from TN, cases inch past 26 lakh.

# India has administered over 58 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Importantly, this includes 13 crore second doses.

# Over the weekend, Zydus Cadila top brass said the needle-free, plasmid DNA, three dose vaccine three-dose would be available by September-end.

# In Pulse, this issue: we look at the WHO’s ‘no-fault’ compensation programme for Covid vaccine recipients and why it needs a booster shot of visibility.

# And finally, an important development on Pfizer’s vaccine could be announced today – a full approval.