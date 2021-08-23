The daily dose: August 23, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
# Starting with some developments from China – on Covid-19, Delta and a hard lockdown. It’s been just over a month, and China has once again squelched Covid-19, bringing its local cases down to zero.
It was more difficult this time, even though the leaders of the world’s most populous nation used the same playbook they followed to quell more than 30 previous flare-ups. The arrival of the more infectious delta variant has raised the stakes, as the pathogen refines its ability to escape curbs and flout vaccination. It’s unclear how long the victory will last.
China hits zero Covid cases with a month of draconian curbs
# Meanwhile, India’s graph hovers at the same level. The country reported 30,948 new cases on Sunday, with 403 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am.
Covid-19: India reports 30,948 new cases on Sunday
# From the States, test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala relented on Sunday to 16.41 per cent after the two previous days saw the matric hovering well above 17 per cent. The daily new Covid cases slumped to 10,402 apparently due to Onam festival-induced sluggishness in collections of samples and sent for testing at 63,406.
Test positivity rate in Kerala relents to 16.4%
# And from TN, cases inch past 26 lakh.
# India has administered over 58 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Importantly, this includes 13 crore second doses.
# Over the weekend, Zydus Cadila top brass said the needle-free, plasmid DNA, three dose vaccine three-dose would be available by September-end.
# In Pulse, this issue: we look at the WHO’s ‘no-fault’ compensation programme for Covid vaccine recipients and why it needs a booster shot of visibility.
# And finally, an important development on Pfizer’s vaccine could be announced today – a full approval.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...