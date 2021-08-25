The daily dose: August 25, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
# Efficacy or availability? The Kerala High Court has asked the Centre to clarify its decision for an 84-day gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine. Was the 84-day interval prescribed for Covidshield based on the availability of the vaccine or its efficacy, the Court asked.
# The group of four. Gujarat has joined Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to become part of a one crore (second doses) club – ie, one crore fully vaccinated people in the respective States.
# To boost or not to boost? That’s the question that confronts governments, as reports from different parts of the world suggest the possibility of waning immunity in people despite taking the two doses of the vaccine.Here’s what one infectious diseases specialist who’s been through the rough times of the first and second wave, has to say.
# As expected, post Onam, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala has registered a steep jump - 18.04 percent on Tuesday. This is the first time in three months when it crossed the 18 per cent-mark, with 24,296 new Covid cases along with 173 deaths being reported in the State as it emerged from the Onam week festivities.
# Now Whatsapp to locate your nearest vaccine centre.
# And the FDA’s final approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been a booster for both partners it seems, as companies from Walt Disney to Chevron make a beeline for it. Number of shots dispensed has since climbed to about 850,000 a day.
# Those nervous about taking that annoying and painful nasal swab test for Covid-19 can heave a sigh of relief as the sample collection is set to become a child’s play.
A medical technology start-up – Test At Home – has replaced the deep nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs with saliva for sample collection, practically replacing a cotton bud with a lollipop.
