The daily dose: August 26, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
# Vaccinate teaching staff before Teachers’ Day. That’s the message from the Union Health Minister as States look to reopen schools. The latest is Gujarat, with schools there set to open up for students of classes 6 to 8 with 50 per cent capacities starting September 2.
# As three deaths get reported out of Kerala in two days, following the Covid-19 vaccination - the State’s Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sought to downplay the incidents saying, these are very rare cases, considering the sheer number of vaccines administered.
# Exploring the idea of booster doses when enough shots are not available in the country to vaccinate everyone is unnecessary, said Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi.
# Scientists have launched a study to understand evolution of SARS-CoV2 variants – the multi-city project will track the emergence of various SARS-CoV2 variants in the country in the past with a $9.5-million funding from Rockefeller Foundation.
#Majority of Indians experienced no or only mild side effects after taking two doses of Covid-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin, a LocalCircles survey conducted across the country said.
# On the international front, researchers in Britain say, protection against Covid-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines begins to fade within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots.
# Reconciliation in New York. The new governor acknowledged on her first day in office that the State has had nearly 12,000 more deaths from Covid-19 than out-going governor Cuomo told the public.
# Virus origins and politics: China has gone on the offensive ahead of the release of a US intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus, bringing out a senior official to accuse the US of politicising the issue by seeking to blame China. Fu Cong, a Foreign Ministry director general, said at a briefing for foreign journalists on Wednesday that “scapegoating China cannot whitewash the US.”
