The daily dose: August 27, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta August 27 | Updated on August 27, 2021

We curate some of the top stories of Covid-19 for you

# Rising EMIs. Covid-19 linked uncertainties have led to a shift in purchasing behaviour, with more and easier ‘buy now pay later’ schemes. An option that’s becoming necessary as the pandemic dents household savings.

# The Centre has informed the Kerala High Court that the 84-day gap between two doses of Covishield was prescribed for reasons of efficacy, and not availability concerns.

# Covid-related health claims in the first five months of the current fiscal have reached similar levels as in the full fiscal of 2020-21 and non-life insurers are watchful about the impact of a possible third wave. The silver lining, the sustained demand for health cover that has boosted growth for the industry.

# Stable, but high – that’s how Covid-19 cases have been last week across the globe, says WHO chief. This, as they continue work to get to the origins of the virus.

# New guidelines by Health Ministry for domestic travel.

# Kerala worries, with an active case pool above 1 lakh. But the test positivity rate (TPR) dipped by one percentage point to 18.03 per cent on Thursday with 30,0007 new Covid cases being reported (31,445 on Wednesday) on a sample base of 1,66,397 (1,65,273). The number of deaths came in at 162 (215), taking the overall toll beyond 20,000 to 20,134.

# The Centre says, its vaccine stocks have not fallen below 2.5 crore in three weeks.

Published on August 27, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
vaccines and immunisation
