The daily dose: August 29, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
# First batch of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin from its Gujarat facility, to be released by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, today.
Read more: Union Health Minister to visit Bharat Biotech’s Ankleshwar facility
#Non-Covid ventilators see a 40-50 percent surge in demand as more hospitals look to install the life-saving device. The second wave of coronavirus saw hospitals running short of ventilators as patients overwhelmed facilities.
Read more: Non-Covid ventilator demand up 50% as hospitals start building permanent facilities
# An ICMR study finds that those who have had Covid-19 infection are able to generate the same level of antibodies with a single dose of Covaxin, as compared to those with given both the doses.
Read more: One Covaxin shot generates good antibody response in those infected: Study
#Kerala has decided to carry out a seroprevalence study of its own following the surge in Covid-19 infections after the second wave hit the State during May and June and in the context of public behaviour, mobility and other factors changing with various stages of easing of restrictions.
Read more: Kerala orders own seroprevalence survey next month
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...