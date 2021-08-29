The daily dose: August 29, 2021

# First batch of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin from its Gujarat facility, to be released by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, today.

#Non-Covid ventilators see a 40-50 percent surge in demand as more hospitals look to install the life-saving device. The second wave of coronavirus saw hospitals running short of ventilators as patients overwhelmed facilities.

# An ICMR study finds that those who have had Covid-19 infection are able to generate the same level of antibodies with a single dose of Covaxin, as compared to those with given both the doses.

#Kerala has decided to carry out a seroprevalence study of its own following the surge in Covid-19 infections after the second wave hit the State during May and June and in the context of public behaviour, mobility and other factors changing with various stages of easing of restrictions.

