The Daily Dose: August 29, 2022

# Mood in global markets: Global markets hit a one-month low as Powell signalled higher rates for longer, this report says. The mood in global markets overall remains downbeat against the backdrop of a slowing world economy struggling with the highest inflation in a generation, stoked by disruptions from Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’a Covid curbs.

# Beeline for warehouses: Foreign firms are making a beeline to tap India’s warehousing sector. Sandeep Chanda, Managing Director India, Panattoni is quoted in the report as saying, the warehousing sector in India has been witnessing extensive growth, with the pandemic being a major catalyst. The consumers’ shift towards contactless operations and quick doorstep deliveries significantly boosted the e-commerce sector.

# ATM activity: This year looks quiet promising…During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was not much deployment of ATMs because of physical restrictions. But now we are seeing lot of activity in terms of ATM installations, said Ravi B Goyal, Founder and Chairman & Managing Director, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

# Heart attacks & Covid: Lifestyle choices, lack of sleep etc are contributing to the increase in heart attacks being seen in young people. Also, Covid-19 has been recently responsible for an increase in heart attack cases among young people in India, the report says.

# Dream house blues: Price is one of the important and inevitable determinants in decision-making for the purchase of a house. Most stakeholders anticipate a price increase and even developers are publicising this fact in order to close sales quickly and entice fence-sitters.

To sustain the sales velocity and cash flow during the pandemic, developers refrained from raising prices. However, when the impact of the pandemic subsided, demand accelerated and developers increased prices to capitalise on the pent-up demand, the article notes.

#Uber rides: Uber in India does more two- and three-wheeler rides than cabs, says the report. “As we interacted with consumers in many cities it was clear that many of the people would want the solution on a three-wheeler or a two-wheeler. Pre-pandemic we had 80 cities and now we have launched from 30 to 40 cities and many of them are actually three-wheeler and two-wheeler first markets. The first product they experience on the Uber app is three wheeler,” a company representative is quoted as saying.