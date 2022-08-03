The Daily Dose: August 3, 2022

# Living with Covid: As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of Covid-19, says this report.

# Business, post pandemic: A global survey of 2,000 business leaders, sponsored by Cognizant Technology Solutions, shows key challenges including competing priorities, deriving value from technology investments, addressing a talent and skills gap, and sustaining action on environmental, social and governance (ESG).

The survey was aimed at understanding the state of modern business and how leaders are preparing for long-term success in a post-pandemic world.

# Pent-up demand: Despite expectations of dampened demand owing to the surging interest rates and elevated inflationary pressures, most large non-banking financial companies have reported strong credit growth in Q1FY23.

The strong demand in Q1FY23 included some rollover from Q4FY22, as pandemic-related, pent-up demand started seeing a pick-up in the second half of the quarter, according to industry players.

# Surf’s Up: After Chess, the next sporting splash to look forward to. “Last year, we did hold a small-scale surfing event alone but with necessary Covid protocols. This time though we have brought back the Covelong Classic which includes the Covelong Point Surf Competition, live music, food, and other fitness activities,” the organiser says in this report.

