The daily dose: August 5, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
# WHO calls for a moratorium on booster Covid-19 shots till end-September. WHO chief Dr Tedros has made a strong statement saying it was unacceptable for the same high income countries, that have cornered a lion’s share of the supply till now, to go for more vaccines again, as low and middle income regions remain under-served.
WHO calls for moratorium on booster Covid-19 vaccine shots till September-end
# In an important clarification, the Health Minister told Parliament, it was not compulsory for vaccine manufacturers to reserve 25 per cent of the vaccines produced for private hospitals. “Over a period of one month we saw that not all of the 25 per cent of vaccines reserved for private hospitals was being utilised, which was at around 7-9 per cent, so we decided to take them in the government’s quota,” said Mandaviya.
‘Not necessary to reserve 25% of vaccines for private hospitals’
# Kerala has announced a major revamp of Covid-19 protocols and new guidelines for opening of all merchandise establishments to ensure normal life in the State. Announcing the new guidelines in the State Legislative Assembly, the Health Minister Veena George said that shops and other trade establishments will be allowed to function on all days except Sundays between 7 am and 9 pm.
Kerala announces new Covid protocols, allows shops to function six days a week
# In a bid to address the challenge of Covid-19 biomedical waste management, the Principal Scientific Advisor of India, K Vijay Raghavan inaugurated a decentralised biomedical waste incinerator at Buxar Municipality, Bihar. The technology developed by Ganesh Engineering Works was selected through the ‘Biomedical Waste Treatment Innovation Challenge’ - and is capable of handling 50 kg of biomedical waste made of cotton, plastic, or similar materials per hour.
Govt launches a decentralised biomedical waste incinerator at Buxar, Bihar
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...