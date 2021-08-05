The daily dose: August 5, 2021

# WHO calls for a moratorium on booster Covid-19 shots till end-September. WHO chief Dr Tedros has made a strong statement saying it was unacceptable for the same high income countries, that have cornered a lion’s share of the supply till now, to go for more vaccines again, as low and middle income regions remain under-served.

# In an important clarification, the Health Minister told Parliament, it was not compulsory for vaccine manufacturers to reserve 25 per cent of the vaccines produced for private hospitals. “Over a period of one month we saw that not all of the 25 per cent of vaccines reserved for private hospitals was being utilised, which was at around 7-9 per cent, so we decided to take them in the government’s quota,” said Mandaviya.

# Kerala has announced a major revamp of Covid-19 protocols and new guidelines for opening of all merchandise establishments to ensure normal life in the State. Announcing the new guidelines in the State Legislative Assembly, the Health Minister Veena George said that shops and other trade establishments will be allowed to function on all days except Sundays between 7 am and 9 pm.

# In a bid to address the challenge of Covid-19 biomedical waste management, the Principal Scientific Advisor of India, K Vijay Raghavan inaugurated a decentralised biomedical waste incinerator at Buxar Municipality, Bihar. The technology developed by Ganesh Engineering Works was selected through the ‘Biomedical Waste Treatment Innovation Challenge’ - and is capable of handling 50 kg of biomedical waste made of cotton, plastic, or similar materials per hour.

