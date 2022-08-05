The Daily Dose, August 5, 2022

# Long covid: One in eight adults who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 experience long-term symptoms due to Covid-19, according to a large Dutch study.

One in eight Covid-19 patients develop long-Covid symptoms, says Dutch study

# Delhi’s spike: Delhi reported five Covid-related deaths and nearly 2,073 new cases on August 3, and the positivity rate remained at 11.64 per cent, which is among the highest since January. This was the third consecutive day when positivity rate in Delhi remained above 10 per cent.

Covid wrap: Delhi positivity rate at 11.64%

# Caution against contagious diseases: As widespread rains continued to lash different parts of the state, the Kerala government has cautioned people against the spread of various contagious diseases, including air and water-borne, zoonotic and vector-borne infections and issued directives to be followed to prevent them.

Health Minister Veena George cautioned, the state is yet to be completely free from Covid-19, and extra vigil and care should be shown to comply with the department’s directives.

Incessant rains: Kerala govt. cautions against spread of contagious diseases

# Pay back: Franklin Templeton India will soon distribute ₹684 crore to investors in six suspended debt schemes.

The total amount distributed in the six schemes would be 106 per cent of the AUM as on April 23, 2020 when the funds were suspended for the first time due to liquidity crisis in debt markets caused by the Covid pandemic.

Six suspended debt schemes: Franklin Templeton to soon disburse ₹684 cr

# Public health emergency: The US will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the monkeypox outbreak that has infected more than 6,600 Americans, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The public health emergency can be extended, similar to what happened during the COVID-19, the report said.

US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

(