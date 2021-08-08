The daily dose: August 8, 2021

# The single dose vaccine could soon be available in India, with J&J receiving a fast-track EUA. But be aware of the side effects too, cautions an expert.

# Even as the Maharashtra Government is relaxing Covid-19 restrictions across the State and plans to reopen schools, about 30 people across various blocks in Nashik district have been infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

# Globally, the Delta variant is challenging the part of the world that’s been most successful in blunting the economic impact of Covid-19, with Asian countries that snuffed it out locking down again as the virus returns, and others seeing the world’s highest death rates.

# With 39,070 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

