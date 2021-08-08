News

The daily dose: August 8, 2021

| Updated on August 08, 2021

We curate for you some of the top stories related to Covid-19

# The single dose vaccine could soon be available in India, with J&J receiving a fast-track EUA. But be aware of the side effects too, cautions an expert.

Read more: J&J single-dose Covid-19 vaccine gets EUA in India

# Even as the Maharashtra Government is relaxing Covid-19 restrictions across the State and plans to reopen schools, about 30 people across various blocks in Nashik district have been infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Read more: 30 people infected with Delta variant in Nashik district

# Globally, the Delta variant is challenging the part of the world that’s been most successful in blunting the economic impact of Covid-19, with Asian countries that snuffed it out locking down again as the virus returns, and others seeing the world’s highest death rates.

Read more: Once largely Covid free, Asian economies are now upended by Delta

# With 39,070 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Read more | Covid-19: India records 39,070 new cases

Published on August 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.