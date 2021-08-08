The daily dose: August 8, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
# The single dose vaccine could soon be available in India, with J&J receiving a fast-track EUA. But be aware of the side effects too, cautions an expert.
Read more: J&J single-dose Covid-19 vaccine gets EUA in India
# Even as the Maharashtra Government is relaxing Covid-19 restrictions across the State and plans to reopen schools, about 30 people across various blocks in Nashik district have been infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19.
Read more: 30 people infected with Delta variant in Nashik district
# Globally, the Delta variant is challenging the part of the world that’s been most successful in blunting the economic impact of Covid-19, with Asian countries that snuffed it out locking down again as the virus returns, and others seeing the world’s highest death rates.
Read more: Once largely Covid free, Asian economies are now upended by Delta
# With 39,070 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
Read more | Covid-19: India records 39,070 new cases
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
It’s my sister Sravani’s birthday— just a few days after National Sisterhood Day. This quiz is all about ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...