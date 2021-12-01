The daily dose: December 1, 2021

#Vigil is the word: With new travel guidelines, including the testing of international passengers from ‘at risk’ countries coming in place from December 1, the Delhi International Airport Ltd has already implemented the new protocols.

#Genome sampling: On their part, States have increased their genome testing of samples to identify the new variant that has triggered panic across the world. A clear picture is expected later in the week, say public health experts from across the country.

#Kerala ports on alert: Health authorities in Kerala have begun health checking of all international passengers based on the directive by Central Health Ministry.

#Six positive passengers in Maharashtra: The State Health Department has said that six Covid positive international passengers, who landed in Maharashtra, are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

#WTO meet in March: The WTO has decided to push the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) to the first week of March 2022, but as the threat from Omicron looms, it is keeping the pressure up on members to expedite an agreement on an appropriate response to the pandemic.

#Tea troubles due to Omicron: The threat of various stages of lockdown and closure of entry for foreigners and foreign goods in many countries due to the now-spreading Omicron variant of coronavirus is causing a new challenge and concern to India’s tea exports.

#S.Korea’s spike: South Korea's daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalisations and deaths to record highs.

#Brazil’s cases: Health officials in Brazil have reported the country's first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travellers returning from South Africa, the first such cases in Latin America.

#FDA’s greenlight to molnupiravir: The drug, molnupiravir, could provide a much-needed weapon against the virus as colder weather pushes case counts higher.

#Global trade at pre-pandemic levels: Global trade is expected to reach about $28 trillion in 2021, growing 11 per cent over pre-pandemic levels, according to the global trade update report issued by UNCTAD on Tuesday.