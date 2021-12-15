The daily dose: December 15, 2021

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
# Inches past the 50-mark: Omicron cases in India touched 57, with eight new cases found in Maharashtra and four in Delhi.
# Vaccines ineffective? And the rise of the mutated-virus hastens the need for adaptable platforms, as Omicron may render vaccines ineffective, saidVK Paul Niti Aayog, Member-Health.
# Novavax for children: Meanwhile, Serum Institute’s chief has said, they will come out with a children vaccine Covovax in six months. Covovax for the kids aged three and above is under trial. Covovax is US-based Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
# Pre-book tests for travel: Travel scrutiny continues. International passengers, who arrive at the six major airports – Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, from nations that are ‘at-risk’ of the Omicron variant – will need to mandatorily pre-book RT-PCR tests.
# Ventilators inventory: In a bid to manage Covid 19 pandemic effectively, the Centre has provided a total of 50,198 ventilators to the States/UTs, based on their demand. Gujarat was provided with the highest number of ventilators at 5,700, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 5,610, Uttar Pradesh at 5,216 and Tamil Nadu at 2,775. Besides this, 4,813 ventilators were installed in the Central Institutions.
# BMC schools reopen: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced that school classes for 1 to 7 will reopen on Wednesday, December 15. Last month the civic body had postponed the reopening of schools against the backdrop of concerns being raised overspread of the Omicron variant.
# Oxford pledge: Internationally, vaccine maker Serum Institute has pledged £50 million ($66.2 million) to the University of Oxford for setting up a research campus that would also house the institute behind the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 shot. The investment was made through the Indian company’s SerumLife Sciences unit, Oxford University said on Wednesday. The building would be named after Serum’s billionaire owners, the Poonawalla family.
# Pfizer’s pill: Pfizer’s experimental pill to treat COVID-19 appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalisations and deaths by about 89 per cent among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
# UK hospitals: The omicron variant is spreading so rapidly it has the potential to overwhelm Britain’s hospitals, highlighting the need to strengthen Covid restrictions and speed up the delivery of booster vaccine shots, the country’s health minister said Tuesday. Omicron is so transmissible that even if it proves to be less severe than other variants, there is still likely to be a surge in hospital admissions if it goes unchecked, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers.
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...