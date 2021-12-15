The daily dose: December 15, 2021

# Inches past the 50-mark: Omicron cases in India touched 57, with eight new cases found in Maharashtra and four in Delhi.

# Vaccines ineffective? And the rise of the mutated-virus hastens the need for adaptable platforms, as Omicron may render vaccines ineffective, saidVK Paul Niti Aayog, Member-Health.

# Novavax for children: Meanwhile, Serum Institute’s chief has said, they will come out with a children vaccine Covovax in six months. Covovax for the kids aged three and above is under trial. Covovax is US-based Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

# Pre-book tests for travel: Travel scrutiny continues. International passengers, who arrive at the six major airports – Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, from nations that are ‘at-risk’ of the Omicron variant – will need to mandatorily pre-book RT-PCR tests.

# Ventilators inventory: In a bid to manage Covid 19 pandemic effectively, the Centre has provided a total of 50,198 ventilators to the States/UTs, based on their demand. Gujarat was provided with the highest number of ventilators at 5,700, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 5,610, Uttar Pradesh at 5,216 and Tamil Nadu at 2,775. Besides this, 4,813 ventilators were installed in the Central Institutions.

# BMC schools reopen: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced that school classes for 1 to 7 will reopen on Wednesday, December 15. Last month the civic body had postponed the reopening of schools against the backdrop of concerns being raised overspread of the Omicron variant.

# Oxford pledge: Internationally, vaccine maker Serum Institute has pledged £50 million ($66.2 million) to the University of Oxford for setting up a research campus that would also house the institute behind the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 shot. The investment was made through the Indian company’s SerumLife Sciences unit, Oxford University said on Wednesday. The building would be named after Serum’s billionaire owners, the Poonawalla family.

# Pfizer’s pill: Pfizer’s experimental pill to treat COVID-19 appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalisations and deaths by about 89 per cent among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.

# UK hospitals: The omicron variant is spreading so rapidly it has the potential to overwhelm Britain’s hospitals, highlighting the need to strengthen Covid restrictions and speed up the delivery of booster vaccine shots, the country’s health minister said Tuesday. Omicron is so transmissible that even if it proves to be less severe than other variants, there is still likely to be a surge in hospital admissions if it goes unchecked, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers.