The daily dose: December 17, 2021

# Omicron wave: The surge of the Omicron wave in South Africa, the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands paints a worrying picture and calls for preparation and appropriate restrictions in India, says virologist Gagandeep Kang.

“There is no reason to believe its biology would change in the Indian population because it is capable of re-infections,” Kang told BusinessLine, concerned over the typical spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant in other countries, where it surged after reaching a tipping point.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/omicron-rising-virologist-calls-for-covid-appropriate-behaviour-some-curbs/article37971853.ece

# Manufacturing peak, overshadowed: In just one year, the production of Covid-19 vaccines scaled up from zero to 11.2 billion doses, said three key associations representing vaccine-makers including one representing Big Pharma, even as they acknowledged that the historic manufacturing feat had been overshadowed by uneven vaccine distribution.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-19-vaccines-manufacturing-scale-up-to-112-billion-in-a-year-but-feat-overshadowed-by-uneven-distribution/article37971491.ece

# Covaxin for Vietnam: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will donate 2,00,000 doses of Covaxin to the Republic of Vietnam, Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/bharat-biotech-dunc-minh-donate-2-lakh-covaxin-doses-to-vietnam/article37971319.ece

# International quarantine network: As the pandemic continue to disrupt crew change on ships globally, shipowners, seafarers’ unions and maritime employer groups are establishing their own approved international network of quarantine facilities to ensure seafarers can safely join ships, despite unpredictable changes to government border policies.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/global-shipping-industry-launches-quarantine-facilities-to-combat-pandemic-induced-crew-crisis/article37971156.ece