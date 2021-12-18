The daily dose: December 18, 2021

# WHO’s 9th, India’s 3rd: The WHO has added a ninth vaccine to the globally-approved basket, by issuing an Emergency Use Listing to Covovax from American biotech company Novavax, but produced under licence by India’s Serum Institute. It makes it the third locally manufactured vaccine from India.

Read more: Serum’s Covovax gets WHO nod for emergency use

# Hybrid immunity? : Experts are hopeful it will provide protection against new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Read more: Hybrid immunity protects against new variants

# India had reported 109 Omicron cases, with Delhi’s tally increasing to 22. This, even as the Government made worrying projections looking at the surge in other continents – stopping short of intensifying restrictions, though.

Read more: ‘Not enough evidence to impose ban on international travel’

# Gujarat reports more Omicron cases: Two new cases of Omicron surfaced on Friday from Vadodara in Gujarat, taking the total number of patients in the State to seven.

Read more: Gujarat logs two new Omicron cases; total reaches 7

# Vaccines by drone: The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra carried out an experiment, in which it used a drone to deliver Covid-19 vaccine doses in a remote village situated in a rugged terrain, its top official said.

Read more: Maharashtra: Drone used for transportation of Covid-19 vaccines in remote village as part of trial

# !36 crore plus: India has administered more than 136 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Read more: Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 136 crore total doses so far

#Sputnik against Omicron: Early laboratory studies by Russia’s Gamaleya Centre have demonstrated that Sputnik V vaccine and the single-dose Sputnik Light booster are effective against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 compared to other vaccines, according to developers of the vaccine.

Read more: Developers of Sputnik V claim vaccine effective against Omicron

# 3 not 2 doses: Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in babies and pre-schoolers instead of the usual two. The addition of an extra dose came after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong an immune response as expected to special low-dose shots.

Read more: Pfizer study tests extra Covid vaccine dose for kids under 5

# Vaccine mandate: A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead.

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

Read more: Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect