The daily dose: December 20, 2021

#Over 150: India’s Omicron tally crossed the 150-mark with Maharashtra and Gujarat reporting cases.

# Kids vaccination: Against this backdrop, virologist T Jacob John called for vaccinating children.

# Meanwhile, private labs request a shot at sequencing: If SRL application gets approved, it could open the door for more private labs in genome sequencing efforts.

#Pandemic-induced saving: As Covid-hit people looked for security in golden years, both NPS and Atal Pension Yojana surged 30% in number of subscribers & value the past year

#No let-up in sight: Even the looming threat of the Omicron variant has not broken the deadlock in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on relaxing certain intellectual property (IP) rules for Covid-19 vaccines and medical products.

#TN cautions: Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has urged the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to issue further guidelines for additional surveillance of all international passengers arriving in the State may be similar to international passengers from 'countries at-risk'.

#Internationally, opposition continues against coercion: Brexit minister, Lord David Frost, has resigned as the man in charge of overseeing matters related to Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) amid opposition to "coercive" lockdown restrictions due to a surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

#Travel restrictions: Germany tightens travel restrictions for people coming from Britain in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant there.

