The daily dose, December 21, 2021

We bring you some of the top stories related to Covid-19

#Omicron, but asymptomatic

India’s total number of Omicron cases have crossed 161, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha. Though, most are asymptomatic.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/omicron-cases-at-161-80-asymptomatic/article37999820.ece?homepage=true

#Nasal vaccine

Bharat Biotech has sought the approval of DCGI for conducting Phase 3 clinical trials of its intranasal Covid vaccine candidate, BBV 154.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/bharat-bio-seeks-dcgi-nod-for-phase-3-trial-of-nasal-vaccine/article37998713.ece

#Vaccinations inch upwards

India has crossed the 138 crore mark in total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-administers-over-138-crore-total-doses-so-far/article38002231.ece

#Caution against weakening the fight

Misuse of antibiotics without confirming bacterial infection will not only weaken the fight against Covid-19, but could also trigger the next pandemic, warns Satish Ranjan, molecular immunologist based in Germany.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/stop-misuse-of-antibiotics-to-prevent-another-pandemic-immunologist/article38002237.ece

#BMC cautions

Amidst the fear of spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/omicron-scare-mumbai-civic-chief-appeals-to-people-to-avoid-christmas-new-year-parties/article37994948.ece

#Omicron in the US

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the US, accounting for 73 per cent of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/omicron-sweeps-across-nation-now-73-of-us-covid-19-cases/article38002064.ece

#Singapore’s new cases

Singapore has reported 195 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 45 Omicron infections, while a cluster of the latest variant was detected at a gym studio in an upmarket shopping centre, according to local media reports.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/45-new-omicron-cases-detected-in-singapore/article38002157.ece

#Nadal’s Covid-19 positive

Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal has said in his tweet that he had tested Covid-19 positive after his comeback from injury in the Mubadala World Tennis championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/sports/rafael-nadal-tests-covid-19-positive-after-abu-dhabi-event/article38002437.ece