The daily dose: December 22, 2021

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
We bring you some of the top stories related to Covid-19
The Omicron variant is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant, the Centre has said, asking States/UTs to up their containment measures at the local and district level.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-administers-over-138-crore-total-doses-so-far/article38002231.ece
The working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has not given any recommendation on booster doses and children’s vaccination to the Centre, as it thinks natural immunity and vaccine immunity are more than enough to deal with Covid and its new variants, said NTAGI member, Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/ntagi-has-no-recommendations-on-booster-dose-kids-vaccines/article38006542.ece
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition seeking a directive to remove the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from paid Covid vaccine certificates and imposed a heavy litigation cost of ₹1 lakh on the petitioner.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-vax-certificate-kerala-hc-dismisses-plea-to-remove-pms-image/article38004579.ece
Eleven more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron in Maharashtra on Tuesday.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/11-more-omicron-patients-in-maharashtra-tally-goes-up-to-65/article38005806.ece
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday raised concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Gates, in a series of tweets, warned against the recent surge of cases, adding that he had cancelled most of his holiday plans.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/omicron-is-spreading-faster-than-any-virus-in-history-bill-gates/article38009854.ece
Fighting the Omicron variant surging through the country, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that the government will provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain, and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/biden-pledges-500-million-free-virus-tests-to-counter-omicron/article38009687.ece
Germany announced new restrictions Tuesday that will begin after Christmas to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant, rules that will fall short of a full lockdown but will include contact restrictions even for vaccinated people.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/germany-clamps-down-on-new-years-parties-to-tame-omicron/article38009677.ece
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...