The daily dose: December 22, 2021

We bring you some of the top stories related to Covid-19

#Three-times more transmissible

The Omicron variant is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant, the Centre has said, asking States/UTs to up their containment measures at the local and district level.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-administers-over-138-crore-total-doses-so-far/article38002231.ece

#No recommendations yet

The working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has not given any recommendation on booster doses and children’s vaccination to the Centre, as it thinks natural immunity and vaccine immunity are more than enough to deal with Covid and its new variants, said NTAGI member, Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/ntagi-has-no-recommendations-on-booster-dose-kids-vaccines/article38006542.ece

#Kerala petition on a picture

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition seeking a directive to remove the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from paid Covid vaccine certificates and imposed a heavy litigation cost of ₹1 lakh on the petitioner.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-vax-certificate-kerala-hc-dismisses-plea-to-remove-pms-image/article38004579.ece

#More Omicron cases

Eleven more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/11-more-omicron-patients-in-maharashtra-tally-goes-up-to-65/article38005806.ece

#Gates cancels holiday plans

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday raised concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Gates, in a series of tweets, warned against the recent surge of cases, adding that he had cancelled most of his holiday plans.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/omicron-is-spreading-faster-than-any-virus-in-history-bill-gates/article38009854.ece

#Free tests in the US

Fighting the Omicron variant surging through the country, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that the government will provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain, and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/biden-pledges-500-million-free-virus-tests-to-counter-omicron/article38009687.ece

#Germany’s restrictions

Germany announced new restrictions Tuesday that will begin after Christmas to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant, rules that will fall short of a full lockdown but will include contact restrictions even for vaccinated people.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/germany-clamps-down-on-new-years-parties-to-tame-omicron/article38009677.ece