The daily dose: December 29, 2021

# Two vaccines and a pill: Overnight, the Centre’s arsenal against Covid-19 got strengthened with two vaccines and an anti-viral pill getting the drug regulator’s nod for restricted use in emergency situations.

# Covaxin kick-off: Vaccination in adolescents to start with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

# Target 100 m doses: Biological E plans to produce its Covid19 vaccine Corbevax at the rate of 75 million doses per month, anticipating over 100 million doses per month from February 2022.

# Delhi’s Yellow alert : The Delhi government’s ‘yellow alert’ - where schools, colleges, cinemas, sports complexes and gyms in the Capital will remain closed and restaurants can only operate at half occupancy – has upset retailers and multiplex owners.

# Gujarat alert: Gujarat added 394 Covid-19 cases and one death on Tuesday taking the active cases in the State to 1,420. According to a state government bulletin, 16 patients were on ventilator.

# West Bengal hints at curbs: Hinting at reimposition of strict Covid restrictions if the situation warrants, WB’s Chief Minister said many people with Covid symptoms are coming from outside.

# Spotlight on Indo-US collaborations: India-US collaboration in the health sector is in the spotlight as the Central Drug Authority this week approved two more Covid vaccines – Corbevax and Covovax – and antiviral drug Molnupiravir for use in India.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the US, in a tweet described it as a model of India-US healthcare collaboration.