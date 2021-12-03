News

The daily dose: December 3, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on December 03, 2021

We curate some of the top stories on Covid-19 for you

# It’s here: Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported from India’s shores on Thursday with two confirmed cases. Five contacts of one of the cases also tested positive. India is the 30th country to report the new strain. Both cases, men with no symptoms, were reported from Karnataka.

More
Two confirmed Covid-variant Omicron cases in Karnataka; no travel curbs
 

 

# Test prices: The Delhi Government meanwhile reduced the Rapid PCR test charges to ₹3,500 from ₹3,900, sources told BusinessLine.

More
Delhi Government cuts Rapid PCR test charges by ₹400
 

 

# Amended guidelines: Following the Union Health Ministry’s letter that the State’s guidelines for international travellers were in divergence with Centre’s norms, the Maharashtra government, on Thursday, issued new amended guidelines.

More
Maharashtra issues new norms for international air passengers
 

 

#Kerala urged to up samples: Medical experts have requested the Kerala government to increase the number of samples sent for genome sequencing, considering the fast spread of the Omicron variant in several infected countries.

More
Omicron Covid variant threat: Medical experts in Kerala call to increase genome sequencing samples
 

 

# Crunching timelines: Coming to the aid of State governments, co-operative banks and other agencies that were starved of funds due to the pandemic, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) re-engineered its processes related to sanctioning of project proposals. This helped the State governments and other agencies to roll out the projects faster during the pandemic.

More
How Nabard fast-tracked approval time to just 5 days during the pandemic
 

 

# Omicron in Singapore too: Two travellers from South Africa have tested "preliminarily positive" for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 after landing in Singapore, the Ministry of Health has said.

More
Omicron Covid variant: Singapore says 2 travellers from South Africa tested "preliminarily positive"
 

Published on December 03, 2021

Covid-19
