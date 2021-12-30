The daily dose, December 30, 2021

#Early signs of a wave

Delhi and Mumbai recorded a sharp rise in Omicron and Covid-19 numbers on Wednesday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/delhi-mumbai-report-steep-surge-in-covid-19-cases/article38066492.ece

#Chennai spike

Chennai witnessed a spike in the number of daily coronavirus cases to 294 as against 194 on Tuesday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-cases-in-chennai-doubling-every-5-days/article38066281.ece

#Caution on the anti-viral pill

Even as some global experts caution against the use of antiviral drug Molnupiravir in the treatment of Covid-19, Indian health experts say it is being studied further to be included in the treatment protocol, in the wake of the Omicron variant.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-variety/article38067556.ece

#Doctors strike, in the time of Omicron

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/doctors-nurses-deserve-respect-compassion/article38065650.ece

#US surge

Internationally, more concerning signs. More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of Covid-19 in the US have soared to their highest level on record at over 2,65,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/new-covid-19-cases-in-us-soar-to-highest-levels-on-record/article38068750.ece

#Tsunami of cases

The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that he’s worried about the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 producing a “tsunami” of cases between them, but he’s still hopeful that the world will put the worst of the pandemic behind it in 2022.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/who-chief-worried-about-tsunami-of-omicron-delta-covid-variant-cases/article38068917.ece

#Omicron to replace Delta?

Experts in Singapore, where 170 new Omicron cases were reported on Wednesday, have warned that the new and supposedly more contagious variant is likely to replace Delta over the coming weeks to months.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-omicron-variant-will-soon-replace-delta-as-dominant-global-variant-experts/article38068828.ece