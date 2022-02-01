hamburger

The Daily Dose, February 1, 2022: 

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Feb 01, 2022
The top Covid stories, curated for you

# Staying gile: That’s the central theme in the Economic Survey, where governments and businesses have had to think on their feet, thanks to the uncertainties thrown up by the pandemic.

# Best shield: And in that agile approach, vaccines have emerged as the “best shield” against Covid-19 to save lives and sustain livelihood, the Survey said. In fact, that has further fuelled growth, with funds being funnelled into the pharmaceutical industry that produces therapeutics and vaccines against Covid-19, it said.

# Shift in schools: The Survey also pointed out that the pandemic resulted in children from rural areas moving out of private to government schools in all age groups.

# No Covid waves stopping marine exports: India’s marine product export registered a 35 per cent growth at $6.1 billion during April to December 2021 compared to $4.5 billion during the corresponding period in 2020.

# Schools to reopen: West Bengal government has announced that schools would reopen from Feb 3 rd. # What healthcare wants: A quick listen in, to some of the things stakeholders in health will be hoping to hear this Budget, in the second pandemic year.

Published on February 01, 2022
