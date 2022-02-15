hamburger

The Daily Dose: February 15, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Feb 15, 2022
PUDUCHERRY, 25 Jan. 2022: A Health Department worker marking the test samples after lifting the swab sample of residents for COVID-19 testing at the Government Primary Health Centre in Puducherry on Tuesday. Photo: KUMAR SS / The Hindu

#Vaccination and short waves: The third wave duration remains relatively shorter as compared to the first or second wave, which not only lasted longer, but also wreaked havoc in terms of infection intensity. Vaccinations, say experts, contributed to this.

# Price of a cuppa’ : Any company can make so many products – allopathic or vaccines – but why did the Serum Institute of India (SII) succeed? Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of SII, asked this question, providing an answer – making a vaccine that is available at the price of a cup of tea.

# Endemic, epidemic and a pandemic: As virus-weary people rush to call an end to the pandemic, an explainer on endemic Covid and whether we are there yet.

# Vaccine tally: More than 44 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Monday, February 14, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

# MoUs in a pandemic: Maharashtra government signed MoUs with business houses from different countries and domestic players worth ₹2 lakh crore during the pandemic years, said State Industry Minister Subhash Desai. “ More than a hundred thousand jobs have been created during this period,” said the Minister.

# Flying again: There has been a strong recovery in average daily fliers. The number of weekly average daily fliers have increased by at least 50,000.

# Skill-up through the pandemic: Skaut, a new start-up has come up with a portal to help educated and experienced job seekers, including those who may have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, get hired easily by bridging their skill gaps.

# Emergency powers: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has invoked emergency powers to try to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who have paralysed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

# Japan’s economy & Omicron uncertainties: Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 5.4 per cent in October-December, boosted by improved consumer spending and exports, the government said on Tuesday. But, the future remains uncertain, as the restrictions have come back lately in most parts of Japan, including Tokyo, as the fast-spreading omicron variant has infections and deaths surging.

Published on February 15, 2022
Covid-19

