The Daily Dose: February 16, 2022 

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Feb 16, 2022
Students receive COVID-19 vaccine dose at a school, in Patna, Tuesday, February 15

Here’s a compilation of all top Covid-related news

# Orphaned by Covid-19: A total of 3,890 Covid orphans have been registered with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, as of February 5, a Parliamentary response said.

Also Read
Second wave may have created more COVID orphans, suggest WCD, NCPCR data

# Non-Covid revival: Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals said it was witnessing a strong revival in non-Covid business supported by a significant jump in inpatient admissions and faster recovery in elective surgeries, which are closer to pre-Covid levels.

Also Read
IP admissions and elective surgeries back to pre-Covid levels: Apollo Hospitals Group CFO

# Case for mRNA vaccines: The case for mRNA vaccine development and circulation in the country is being strengthened by the possibility of variants emerging of the coronavirus.

Also Read
mRNA vaccines can be a game changer in India: Experts

# Meet on IP waiver: A pandemic-centric proposal mooted by India and South Africa, to waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 tools, awaits a resolution.

Also Read
WTO, WHO, WIPO workshop to help countries strengthen capacities for handling pandemic issues

# Vaccination tally: More than 173.86 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read
Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 173.86 crore total doses so far

# Cool-off period: In a move that will benefit customers, insurance companies have begun to either reduce or completely remove the cooling-off period to purchase health insurance for people who were infected with Covid-19 in the past.

Also Read
Covid 19: With milder infections, insurers begin to review cooling off period for health policies

# Beyond the Covid challenge: A Serum Institute executive explains how they withstood pressures of the pandemic by continuing to work on TB , HIV , Malaria, and Pertussis.

Also Read
Serum ready with ‘complete solution’ on latent TB
Published on February 16, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus

