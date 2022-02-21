The Daily Dose: February 21, 2022 

We bring you some of the top stories related to Covid-19

# IP in the spotlight: As Africa gets ready to make vaccines for Africa and beyond, and IP parleys continue at various fora - experts call for greater participation from India, a key voice in the past.

# Daily tally: India has administered more than 175.46 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, about 16,051 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and over 200 deaths.

# Pandamic blow to ready-to-eat business: Chennai-based Hatsun Agro Product will discontinue its ready-to-eat (RTE) business, which comprised pizzas and pastas, under the Oyalo brand, with immediate effect. “The Covid pandemic dealt a major blow to this business, and it was not viable to continue,” said the company’s chairman RG Chandramogan.

# Immunity-linked consumption: Indian consumers are willing to spend more on fitness classes and activities, consuming natural foods, health supplements, and taking specialised diets with the Covid-19 pandemic creating ‘the biggest seismic shift’ taking health and immunity to the centre-stage, according to a survey by consultancy firm EY India.

# Britain’s Queen tests positive: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

# Free-testing cuts: Britain wants to retain the capability to spot new coronavirus variants but it must stop spending so heavily on free testing as cases and fatalities fall, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

# Australia opens borders: Australia will welcome international tourists on Monday after nearly two years of sealing its borders, relying on high COVID-19 vaccination rates to live with the pandemic as infections decline.