The Daily Dose: February 23, 2022 

We bring you some of the top stories related to Covid-19

# Facing expiry: About 1,41,622 doses of Covishield are lying with 47 private hospitals in Pune municipal limits with expiry dates on most of them lapsing next month. And the case is not very different at hospitals in other States as well.

# TN makes a strong comeback: Tamil Nadu economy has staged a strong comeback from the impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to pick-up in economic activity, higher tax collections and increased devolution from the Centre, the aggregate revenue receipts of the State, at the end of the third quarter, has even surpassed the pre-Covid levels.

# Daily tally: India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination tally has exceeded 176 crore total doses, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 15,102 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and 278 deaths.

# No major relaxation: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hinted that the State might not relax Covid-19 restrictions in a major way.

# EU unblocks restrictions: European Union countries agreed to open their borders to travellers from outside the bloc who have had shots against Covid-19 authorised by the World Health Organization, easing restrictions on those who received Indian and Chinese vaccines.

# Vaccinating the world: The partnership between India and the US in the healthcare sector is critical to vaccinating the world against the coronavirus, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

# Covid in children: Covid-19 vaccines are unlikely to trigger a rare inflammatory condition linked to Covid infection in children, according to an analysis of US government data published Tuesday.

# Supply chain woes: Omicron is ripping through cargo ships, raising concerns that a surge in cases, coupled with China’s tightened quarantine requirements for vessels, could delay supply chain stabilisation for the shipping industry.