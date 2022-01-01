The daily dose: January 1, 2022

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
# Cautiously, into the New Year: That’s how most States entered 2022, with curbs and restrictions replacing mass celebrations, as Covid-19 and Omicron cases continue their upward graph.
2022 starts on a cautious note
# More tools, need more solidarity: An entire tool kit is available for those treating Covid-19 as the world enters its third pandemic year. But access continues to fall short.
Entering 2022 with more tools to tackle Covid-19, but in need of more solidarity
# Market access: Serum Institute Chief has applied to the Indian drug regulator for full market authorisation of Covishield as supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine have exceeded 125 crore doses.
Serum applies for full market authorisation of Covishield
# Community spread? : Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said the 76 cases of Omicron on Friday was an indication of community spread of the coronavirus strain in the State and that vaccination was the only solution to prevent its further spread.
76 Covid Omicron cases indicate community spread: Tamil Nadu Minister
# Maharasthra spikes: Maharashtra reported 8,067 new Covid-19 cases on Friday out of which 5,428 cases are from Mumbai.
Covid-19: Over 8,000 new cases in Maharashtra; Mumbai reports 5,428 cases
# T-cells, the unsung hero: An arm of the immune system appears to protect against severe disease with the Omicron variant even when antibodies wane, helping explain why a record wave of infections hasn’t engulfed hospitals so far. T cells, the body’s weapon against virus-infected cells, were primed enough by vaccination that they defended against Omicron in separate studies from Erasmus University in the Netherlands and the University of Cape Town in South Africa.
T cells come to the rescue as studies show they buck Omicron Covid variant
# Recovering from a pandemic: Members of a China-centered Asian trade bloc that takes effect January 1 are hoping the initiative, encompassing about a third of world trade and business activity, will help power their recoveries from the pandemic.
Asia looks to China-focused trade bloc for virus recovery
# UK’s Omicron spread : New figures from Britain’s official statistics body estimate that about 1 in 25 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week before Christmas, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spread rapidly across the country.
1 in 15 people in London likely had Covid in week before Christmas
# Finally, onwards : A look at how the country fared in the last year, as it steps into 2022.
Video | Covid-19: How India fared in tackling the pandemic in 2021
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...