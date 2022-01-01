The daily dose: January 1, 2022

# Cautiously, into the New Year: That’s how most States entered 2022, with curbs and restrictions replacing mass celebrations, as Covid-19 and Omicron cases continue their upward graph.

# More tools, need more solidarity: An entire tool kit is available for those treating Covid-19 as the world enters its third pandemic year. But access continues to fall short.

# Market access: Serum Institute Chief has applied to the Indian drug regulator for full market authorisation of Covishield as supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine have exceeded 125 crore doses.

# Community spread? : Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said the 76 cases of Omicron on Friday was an indication of community spread of the coronavirus strain in the State and that vaccination was the only solution to prevent its further spread.

# Maharasthra spikes: Maharashtra reported 8,067 new Covid-19 cases on Friday out of which 5,428 cases are from Mumbai.

# T-cells, the unsung hero: An arm of the immune system appears to protect against severe disease with the Omicron variant even when antibodies wane, helping explain why a record wave of infections hasn’t engulfed hospitals so far. T cells, the body’s weapon against virus-infected cells, were primed enough by vaccination that they defended against Omicron in separate studies from Erasmus University in the Netherlands and the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

# Recovering from a pandemic: Members of a China-centered Asian trade bloc that takes effect January 1 are hoping the initiative, encompassing about a third of world trade and business activity, will help power their recoveries from the pandemic.

# UK’s Omicron spread : New figures from Britain’s official statistics body estimate that about 1 in 25 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week before Christmas, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spread rapidly across the country.

# Finally, onwards : A look at how the country fared in the last year, as it steps into 2022.

