The Daily Dose, January 13, 2022

#Caution on the misuse of drugs

Anti-viral pill Molnupiravir has not been added to the treatment protocol for Covid-19, top Health Ministry representatives said, cautioning against the use and misuse of medicines in treating rising coronavirus cases. This comes, even as cases crossed 2 lakh, in 24 hours.

# Vaccines fall short?

Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the drop in the vaccination rate is a cause for concern as the number of Covid-19 cases was rising in the State. He said he would call for more vaccines from the Centre.

#Works against Omicron

Vaccine major Bharat Biotech has said that a booster dose of Covaxin has neutralised the Omicron and Delta variants. Citing a commissioned study conducted at Emory University, it said, “More than 90 per cent of all individuals boosted with Covaxin showed neutralising antibodies. All participants received an initial two-dose schedule of Covaxin on Day 0 and Day 28.”

#Hampering economy

Australia’s most populous State, New South Wales, suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday, with surging Omicron infections leading to staff shortages that have disrupted supply chains and hampered the economy’s recovery.