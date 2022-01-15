The daily dose, January 15, 2022

# 156 crore and counting: India has administered over 156 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

#Falling short? : The Health Ministry says no. Refuting media reports on Covid-19 vaccine shortage in Maharashtra, the Health Ministry said the state had over 24 lakh unutilised doses of Covaxin and received an additional 6.35 lakh doses on Friday.

# Closing schools: Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government issued fresh guidelines, as part of which all schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 will remain shut in the state till January 31, an official said.

# Bike ambulance: The Health Department has started a ‘bike ambulance’ facility in Jaipur city to deliver medicines at home to those infected with coronavirus.

This initiative has been taken keeping in mind the convenience of the infected living in ‘home isolation’.

# Toll on badminton: The Covid-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on the Yonex-Sunrise India Open badminton tournament with two players being withdrawn from the main draw ahead of their mixed doubles semifinal clash here on Saturday.

# Global forecast: The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of Covid-19 infections, persistent labour market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.

# Covid-19, Novak & the Australian Open: Novak Djokovic will spend Saturday night in Australian immigration detention before he seeks a court ruling to stop his deportation, so the world’s tennis number one can chase a record 21st major title at the Australian Open.

