The Daily Dose: January 18, 2022

Moment of recovery: Giving a clarion call to world leaders to make 2022 a “true moment of recovery”, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that the Covid-19 pandemic has to be confronted with equity and fairness, cautioning that failure to vaccinate every person will give rise to new variants that will bring daily life and economies to a grinding halt.

Failure to vaccinate everyone will give rise to new variants: UN chief

Tax extreme wealth, build back better: As the World Economic Forum begins in Davos on Monday, Oxfam pointed out “the stark reality of inequality”, contributing to the death of at least 21,000 people each day globally. It recommended taxing extreme wealth and using that money to fund social sectors such as health and education.

Tax wealthy to fund social sector: Oxfam

Daily cases dip: India’s new daily Covid-19 cases slowed down for the second day after 2,38,018 new cases were recorded in the 24 hours completed at 8 am Tuesday.

Covid-19: India’s daily case addition slows down for second day

Maharashtra’s caution on molnupiravir: The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a letter to the district, civic administrations and health departments in the State asking them to use oral anti-viral drug ‘Molnupiravir’ for treatment of symptomatic, adult COVID-19 patients with “abundant caution and in certain conditions”.

Covid-19: Maha govt says Molnupiravir must be used with caution

Five shots! : The Bihar government has ordered an investigation after records showed that a civil surgeon of Patna has received five shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Records show Bihar doctor took 5 Covid vaccine jabs, probe ordered

Four shots & Omicron: An Israeli hospital said preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defence against the Omicron variant that is raging around the world.

Israel study: 4th vaccine shows limited results with Omicron

