The daily dose: January 25, 2022

# Recovery and vaccine roll-out: Full economic recovery remains at risk without greater vaccine roll-out in developing and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), according to a joint note brought out by the World Trade Organisation and the World Bank.

#Over 60: India inoculated over 62 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Monday, January 24, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

# Marginal dip : There was a marginal drop in the number of new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday to 30,215 as against 30,580 on Sunday. After 24,639 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the State stood at 2,06,484.

# Tests positive: Sharad Pawar tests positive for Covid-19.

# Reshaping pandemic response: South Korea recorded more than 8,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time on Tuesday as health authorities reshape the country’s pandemic response to address a surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. The 8,571 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency followed three straight days exceeding 7,000.