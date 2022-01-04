The daily dose: January 4, 2022

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
We bring you some of the important Covid-19 stories.
As India raced to vaccinate all eligible groups, a whopping 40 lakh teens got their first dose on Monday, the first day of the drive to inoculate the 15-18 age group.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/over-40-lakh-teens-get-the-jab-on-day-1-of-15-18-vaccination-drive/article38102577.ece?homepage=true
In Tamil Nadu, a total of 3,32,493 beneficiaries got vaccinated yesterday, nearly 10 per cent of the total children in the State in the eligible age category.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/over-3-lakh-teenagers-get-covid-jab-in-tn/article38102370.ece
The Health Ministry clarified that expired vaccines are not being administered under its Covid vaccination programme, and that the shelf-life of vaccines had been extended.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/reports-on-usage-of-expired-vaccine-doses-are-false-and-misleading-centre/article38102319.ece
After inoculating about 7.5 crore in the 15-18 age group, the government will take a decision on vaccination for those below 15 years of age, said Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/children-below-15-years-will-also-be-immunised-nk-arora-ntagi-chief/article38099841.ece
Private hospitals in West Bengal have urged the State government to consider shortening the quarantine period by bringing it down to 5-7 days from the current 14 days for hospital staff, particularly doctors and nurses. This would be necessary to ensure availability of adequate manpower in hospitals to manage an anticipated surge in cases.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-variety/article38103627.ece
Mixing of vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — is absolutely safe, says a recent study conducted by AIG Hospitals, one of India’s largest tertiary care centres, along with researchers from the Asian Healthcare Foundation. The study results show that mixing of Covid vaccines provide a higher antibody response as well.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/mixing-covishield-and-covaxin-safe-provides-higher-antibody-response/article38101976.ece
Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain closed till January 31 against the backdrop of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Schools for classes 10 and 12 will continue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-mumbai-civic-body-decides-to-close-schools/article38100497.ece
As fear of the third wave of Covid infection looms large, the Maharashtra Government is uncertain about imposing a lockdown to curb the spread. While State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is no need for a lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that if the number of cases continues to rise the government will have to take “tough” decisions.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-states/article38103751.ece
Omicron has dealt a blow to the marriage business, shrinking the big fat Indian wedding as several States introduced fresh curbs and norms. About 30 lakh weddings were to be solemnised in the auspicious January 14-March 31 period, generating roughly about ₹4-lakh crore of business, according to industry estimates. But with various restrictions coming in, wedding planners are already reporting cancellations.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/variety/omicron-shrinks-the-big-fat-indian-wedding/article38102534.ece
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...