The daily dose: January 4, 2022

We bring you some of the important Covid-19 stories.

#Teens off to a good start

As India raced to vaccinate all eligible groups, a whopping 40 lakh teens got their first dose on Monday, the first day of the drive to inoculate the 15-18 age group.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/over-40-lakh-teens-get-the-jab-on-day-1-of-15-18-vaccination-drive/article38102577.ece?homepage=true

#TN’s tally

In Tamil Nadu, a total of 3,32,493 beneficiaries got vaccinated yesterday, nearly 10 per cent of the total children in the State in the eligible age category.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/over-3-lakh-teenagers-get-covid-jab-in-tn/article38102370.ece

#Extended not expired

The Health Ministry clarified that expired vaccines are not being administered under its Covid vaccination programme, and that the shelf-life of vaccines had been extended.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/reports-on-usage-of-expired-vaccine-doses-are-false-and-misleading-centre/article38102319.ece

#Below 15 years

After inoculating about 7.5 crore in the 15-18 age group, the government will take a decision on vaccination for those below 15 years of age, said Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/children-below-15-years-will-also-be-immunised-nk-arora-ntagi-chief/article38099841.ece

#Call to cut quarantine time

Private hospitals in West Bengal have urged the State government to consider shortening the quarantine period by bringing it down to 5-7 days from the current 14 days for hospital staff, particularly doctors and nurses. This would be necessary to ensure availability of adequate manpower in hospitals to manage an anticipated surge in cases.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-variety/article38103627.ece

#Study on vaccine combinations

Mixing of vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — is absolutely safe, says a recent study conducted by AIG Hospitals, one of India’s largest tertiary care centres, along with researchers from the Asian Healthcare Foundation. The study results show that mixing of Covid vaccines provide a higher antibody response as well.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/mixing-covishield-and-covaxin-safe-provides-higher-antibody-response/article38101976.ece

#Schools close

Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain closed till January 31 against the backdrop of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Schools for classes 10 and 12 will continue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-mumbai-civic-body-decides-to-close-schools/article38100497.ece

#Mixed views on lockdown

As fear of the third wave of Covid infection looms large, the Maharashtra Government is uncertain about imposing a lockdown to curb the spread. While State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is no need for a lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that if the number of cases continues to rise the government will have to take “tough” decisions.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-states/article38103751.ece

#Big fat weddings take a hit

Omicron has dealt a blow to the marriage business, shrinking the big fat Indian wedding as several States introduced fresh curbs and norms. About 30 lakh weddings were to be solemnised in the auspicious January 14-March 31 period, generating roughly about ₹4-lakh crore of business, according to industry estimates. But with various restrictions coming in, wedding planners are already reporting cancellations.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/variety/omicron-shrinks-the-big-fat-indian-wedding/article38102534.ece