The daily dose: January 5, 2022

States huddle: Across the country, States went into high-level meetings to assess the rising cases of Omicron and Covid. Delhi, for instance, imposed a weekend curfew, while Maharasthra indicated it would watch the situation – particularly in Mumbai.

Cruise control: Around 30 coronavirus patients have disembarked from the Cordelia cruise ship after it arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening from Goa, while testing was going on for other passengers on the vessel, civic officials said. The would have to quarantine at home for a week.

Telangana sero-survey: The National Institute of Nutrition, a constituent of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will conduct a SARS COV-2 serosurvey in Telangana to ascertain the extent of community spread of the infection in the State.

Fresh airport norms: All international passengers arriving from at risk, high risk countries and UAE will have to undergo a Rapid RT-PCR test upon arrival, at Mumbai’s international airport.

Singapore’s update: The highly contagious Omicron variant could become a dominant Covid strain in Singapore in the next two months, completely replacing the Delta variant, a senior infectious diseases expert has warned.

Not in favour of a lockdown: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take every effort to avoid lockdown in India’s financial capital, but will have to follow the government rules to impose lockdown if the daily number of Covid-19 cases the 20,000-mark.

DRL’s antiviral: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is set to launch it’s molnupiravir capsules 200mg under its brand name Molflu across India at ₹35 per capsule.

#Novak set to play in Australian Open: Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open. The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.

