The daily dose: January 5, 2022

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
States huddle: Across the country, States went into high-level meetings to assess the rising cases of Omicron and Covid. Delhi, for instance, imposed a weekend curfew, while Maharasthra indicated it would watch the situation – particularly in Mumbai.
States recalibrate Covid curbs as Delhi imposes weekend curfew
Cruise control: Around 30 coronavirus patients have disembarked from the Cordelia cruise ship after it arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening from Goa, while testing was going on for other passengers on the vessel, civic officials said. The would have to quarantine at home for a week.
Cruise ship with 30 Covid-19 patients on-board reaches Mumbai from Goa
Telangana sero-survey: The National Institute of Nutrition, a constituent of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will conduct a SARS COV-2 serosurvey in Telangana to ascertain the extent of community spread of the infection in the State.
Covid-19: National Institute of Nutrition to conduct serosurvey in Telangana
Fresh airport norms: All international passengers arriving from at risk, high risk countries and UAE will have to undergo a Rapid RT-PCR test upon arrival, at Mumbai’s international airport.
Covid-19: Fresh guidelines issued for international passengers arriving at Mumbai International Airport
Singapore’s update: The highly contagious Omicron variant could become a dominant Covid strain in Singapore in the next two months, completely replacing the Delta variant, a senior infectious diseases expert has warned.
Omicron could become dominant Covid strain in Singapore in two months, says expert
Not in favour of a lockdown: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take every effort to avoid lockdown in India’s financial capital, but will have to follow the government rules to impose lockdown if the daily number of Covid-19 cases the 20,000-mark.
Covid-19: Why Mumbai Mayor doesn’t want lockdown in the city
DRL’s antiviral: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is set to launch it’s molnupiravir capsules 200mg under its brand name Molflu across India at ₹35 per capsule.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/dr-reddys-to-launch-molnupiravir-next-week-at-rs-35-per-capsule/article38109674.ece
#Novak set to play in Australian Open: Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open. The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.
Tennis: Djokovic says he has 'exemption permission' for Australia
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...