The Daily Dose, January 8, 2022

# Polls & Covid-19: Even as 1.4 lakh Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Election Commission of India will announce election dates in 5 States today.

Recently, the ECI had said that all political parties want the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP) to be held as per schedule ,while ensuring Covid protocol.

# States surge, more guidelines and restrictions: India revised the home quarantine rules for international arrivals as the country’s Covid-19 count surged to more than 1.17 lakh infections on Friday. All major metros reported a rapid surge with high positivity rate, with Delhi, Mumbai and West Bengal leading the charts and worries mounting over doctors and health workers contracting the fast-spreading virus strain.

# Healthworkers falling sick: As rising Covid cases driven by Omicron batter India, more and more healthcare workers are finding it increasingly difficult to protect themselves from getting infected. With daily cases surpassing the 1-lakh mark on Friday, about 10 per cent of the healthcare workers across the country have tested positive for Covid 19.

# Vaccination @ 150 crore : The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 150 crore with more than 81 lakh shots being given on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

# Maharashtra cases cross 40,000: This takes the State’s total number of active cases to 1,41,492. Mumbai reported 20, 971 new cases.

# SC allows NEET-PG counselling: A decision that will introduce doctors in the healthcare system, to help tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases. A fatigued medical fraternity had been protesting the delay in counselling.

# Helpline for exporters: Responding to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases and the adverse impact it may have on the country’s external trade, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has operationalised a Covid-19 helpdesk to support and resolve issues that could crop up for exporters and importers.

# Now Rajasthan calls off event: The State Government announced deferment of its investment summit - Invest Rajasthan expressing concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. The investment meet was scheduled between January 24-25, 2022 in Jaipur.

# Insurance for monoclonal antibodies: A steady rise in demand for monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy is being honoured by insurance companies, they say. Hospitals counter there has been a rise in rejections as insurers say it is experimental drug therapy.

# Children in hospital: Internationally, hHospitalisations of US children under 5 with Covid-19 soared in recent weeks to the highest levels since the pandemic began, according to government data released Friday.

The worrisome trend in children too young to be vaccinated underscores the need for older kids and adults to get their shots to protect those around them, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

